In preparation for the 4-mile walk I’m leading on 18 November for the Berkeley Path Wanderers, I’ve been visiting some of the unique and wonderful rock parks in north Berkeley. Grotto Rock Park will not be on the route, so I’ll feature it here.

It’s a little park on Santa Barbara Road at Indian Rock Avenue, just the size of a large lot, that preserves a nice outcrop of the remarkable Northbrae Rhyolite. The first thing you’ll notice about it is its very light color.

This is volcanic lava. Unlike the black, low-silica basaltic lava we know from the Hawaiian volcanoes, rhyolite is light colored and very high in silica. That makes it very stiff, even at the highest temperatures. Rhyolite lavas tend to form domes, like the Inyo Domes just south of Mono Lake or the central peaks of the Sutter Buttes.

After the Northbrae Rhyolite erupted, about 11.5 million years ago, the silica in it permeated the rock and turned it exceptionally hard and solid. It’s just about the best rock there is for climbing. Even the littlest toeholds will bear your weight.

Grotto Rock displays a typical texture of rhyolite — flow banding — that arises as the viscous lava flows like taffy. The name “rhyolite” in fact means “flowing stone” in scientific Greek. It’s also very bare. There’s only a little lichen growing on it because it has few nutrients, being mostly quartz.

Most of Berkeley’s rock parks feature the Northbrae Rhyolite. Yes, the rock is beautiful, but the developers gave the land to the city because the rock is so indestructible the lots couldn’t be built upon. Nevertheless, nature was powerful enough to round the corners off these bodies of lava.

Landslides could have done that, but surely the nearby Hayward fault did its part in rubbing these rocks smooth.

In non-geological news, Grotto Rock is said to offer better views than Indian Rock.

Generations of California geologists, including some quite eminent ones, couldn’t tell that the Northbrae Rhyolite is utterly different from the Leona volcanics of Oakland. Going through the literature on these rocks will teach you humility. It was a re-entry grad student at Cal State Hayward, a climber named Lin Murphy, who straightened everyone out about 15 years ago.

I’m started to get excited about the walk.

Advertisements

Share Share

Google

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Facebook

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading... Related